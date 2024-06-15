Sabyasachi Sauguni, a former student of the school, has been commissioned into the Army and will serve in the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers after one year of training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Sabyasachi Sauguni, son of Sanjay Sauguni of Suliali village, did his primary education from Rose Public School, Suliali, and after completing his engineering education from Bennett University, Noida, he has been commissioned into the Army. Sabyasachi Sauguni gives credit for his success to the blessings of his teachers and elders.

