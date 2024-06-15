Sabyasachi Sauguni, a former student of the school, has been commissioned into the Army and will serve in the Corps of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers after one year of training at the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Sabyasachi Sauguni, son of Sanjay Sauguni of Suliali village, did his primary education from Rose Public School, Suliali, and after completing his engineering education from Bennett University, Noida, he has been commissioned into the Army. Sabyasachi Sauguni gives credit for his success to the blessings of his teachers and elders.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian elections victory for democratic world: PM Modi at G7
Bats for ending tech monopoly, cites its use in biggest poll...
PM Modi and Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership
Discuss India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor
Terror on rise, 50,000 CAPF men head to Jammu and Kashmir
Decision before PM’s June 21 visit | Assets of terror sympat...
BJP can topple Bhagwant Mann govt in Punjab anytime: Charanjit Singh Channi
Says Sikhs have forgiven Congress
Lord Ram didn’t let ‘arrogant’ BJP secure majority: RSS leader Indresh Kumar
Not Sangh view, ties with party same as before: RSS