Home / The School Tribune / Rose Public School, Suliali, host MasterChef competition

Rose Public School, Suliali, host MasterChef competition

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Dec 15, 2025 IST
Rose Public School, Suliali, hosted a thrilling MasterChef competition, showcasing the culinary skills of Senior KG students. The event was a gastronomic extravaganza, with young chefs presenting dishes prepared by their parents. Principal Sanjay Kumar Sharma and Vice-Principal Babita Sharma inaugurated the competition, encouraging participants to explore their culinary talents. An array of mouth-watering dishes were presented, each one more appetising than the last. Teachers evaluated the dishes based on nutrition and quality, making it a comprehensive learning experience. Principal Sanjay Kumar Sharma and Vice-Principal Babita Sharma congratulated the winners and parents, praising their creativity and efforts. "The event was a wonderful display of talent, teamwork, and nutrition awareness. We're proud of our young chefs and their parents for making it a success!" said the Principal. The MasterChef competition promoted creativity, nutrition awareness, and parental involvement, highlighting Rose Public School's commitment to holistic education.

