Rose Public School, Suliali, organises CBSE capacity building programme

Rose Public School, Suliali, organised a two-day CBSE capacity building programme on activity-based teaching of science, attended by 60 teachers from various CBSE schools. The workshop was conducted by resource persons Sapna Rana and Swati Kalra, who introduced innovative teaching approaches to make science learning more engaging, practical and enjoyable. The sessions focused on integrating toys, art and storytelling into science lessons, alongside the use of low-cost teaching aids. These methods aligned with the National Education Policy 2020's emphasis on experiential and activity-based learning. Teachers participated in hands-on demonstrations, collaborative lesson planning and discussions on activity-based assessment techniques. The practical sessions provided opportunities to explore creative classroom strategies and develop approaches that encourage students to learn through observation, participation and experimentation. The programme witnessed active participation from the trainees, who explored ways to make scientific concepts easier to understand through meaningful activities.

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