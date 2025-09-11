Rotary honours mentors of Bhavan’s Interact Club

Vineeta Arora, Director Education-cum-Senior Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, and Sheetal Sharma, Interact Club In-charge, were felicitated with the Citation of Appreciation by the Rotary Club, Chandigarh, for their dedicated leadership and service.
