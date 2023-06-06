Round square conference at The Lawrence School, Sanawar

The school campus is all set to become the confluence of culture and creativity as 27 schools from across the country, including a few from overseas, come together to participate in the five-day Sanawar Round Square Conference, 2023. The theme of the conference is 'Protect-Preserve and Progress for Sustainable Happiness.' Over 200 students aged between 12-14 years will be engaging in various activities over five days beginning on June 5 and concluding on June 9. Named after its birthplace, which is a unique shaped building at Gordonstoun, Scotland, Round Square is an internationally diverse network of 245 like-minded member schools in 50 countries across six continents that connect and collaborate to offer world-class programmes and experiences, developing global competence, character, and confidence in students. The Sanawar Round Square-2023 will particularly focus on environmentalism and service through a variety of innovative programs led by the students themselves. The Headmaster of Sanawar, Himmat Dhillon, has sent out the invitation. Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is expected to grace the concluding ceremony.