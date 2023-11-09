‘Run for Unity’ at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

To mark National Unity Day, the students of the school organised a ‘Run for Unity’. The students, carrying banners and placards, were flagged off by vice-president Deepika Bhatia. Under the guidance of Director Principal Poonam Navet and the efficient coordination of Administrator Parveen Kalra, the Run for Unity was conducted smoothly and successfully. Through this activity, the students conveyed the message of national unity, oneness and patriotism.

