Ryan, Chandigarh, bids farewell to Class XII, X students

Ryan International School, Chandigarh, bid farewell to its Class XII and X students with a heartwarming ceremony at Tagore Theatre. The outgoing students reminisced about their cherished school days, while Ryan Pinto encouraged them to seek blessings as they embark on their journey to success. A candle-lighting ceremony symbolised the transfer of the Ryan legacy to juniors and Jobanjeet Singh and Navnoor were crowned Ryan Prince and Princess, respectively. The event concluded with a sumptuous lunch and unforgettable memories.

Advertisement