Ryan, Chandigarh, bids farewell to Class XII, X students

Ryan International School, Chandigarh, bid farewell to its Class XII and X students with a heartwarming ceremony at Tagore Theatre. The outgoing students reminisced about their cherished school days, while Ryan Pinto encouraged them to seek blessings as they embark on their journey to success. A candle-lighting ceremony symbolised the transfer of the Ryan legacy to juniors and Jobanjeet Singh and Navnoor were crowned Ryan Prince and Princess, respectively. The event concluded with a sumptuous lunch and unforgettable memories.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement