Ryan Group partners with RGS, Guildford

Ryan Group of Institutions has announced a partnership with Royal Grammar School Guildford, with a distinguished 500-year legacy, to establish their first school in India. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Ryan Group as it continues its commitment to fostering educational excellence and global citizenship across the nation. RGS Guildford established over 500 years ago in 1509, boasts of a rich legacy of academic excellence and is consistently ranked among the top UK schools at both A level and GCSE. Its alumni frequently progress to prestigious universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Leading Russell group and Ivy league universities. The new state-of-the-art co-educational school, to be known as RGSG Bengaluru, will be situated in Bengaluru, the IT Capital of India, featuring impressive facilities spread across 14 acres. This venture follows RGS Guildford's successful international expansion into countries such as UAE, Qatar, Oman and China, with the Ryan Group being the chosen partner for their debut in the Indian market. The campus is scheduled to welcome its inaugural cohort in September 2028. RGSG Bengaluru will offer an inspiring British curriculum, encompassing STEM, sports, art, drama, music, and a comprehensive co-curricular program. The school will thoughtfully integrate the best of local culture, ensuring a well-rounded and enriching educational experience for its students, equipping them with the skills and mindset needed for global success while remaining rooted in their heritage.

