Ryan International Public School, Patiala

In the 20th edition of INMUN, held at Scope Complex, New Delhi, four students of the school participated as delegates of Lithuania. Riya (IX) stated various environmental facts about Lithuania in UNEP. Anhadjot Singh (VIII) represented the delegation in the WHO. Mannat Dhindsa (IX) and Avreet Kaur (IX) represented a double delegation in UNGA and stated various economic aspects of the allotted country. One of school students,. Chahat Walia (XII), this year was selected as a member of the executive board and was the chairperson of the IMF committee. Principal Pooja Sharma congratulated all delegates and IMF chairperson for successful participation in INMUN-2022.
