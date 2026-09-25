Ryan International School, Amritsar, celebrate Vishav Punjabi Diwas

Ryan International School, Amritsar, celebrated Vishav Punjabi Diwas on September 23 with enthusiasm, promoting love for the Punjabi language and awareness of Punjab's rich cultural heritage. Students from Montessori to Class II participated in the 'Meri Punjabi Mera Maan' campaign, dressed in vibrant Punjabi traditional attire. The celebrations featured Punjabi poem recitations and speeches on Punjabi Diwas, allowing students to express their appreciation for the language and culture. As part of a creative activity, students brought cut-outs depicting Punjabi paintings and Akhar (Punjabi letters) and spoke about their chosen representations. Principal Ms Kanchan Malhotra highlighted the celebration as an opportunity for young learners to connect with their linguistic roots.

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