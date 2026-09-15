Ryan International School, Amritsar celebrates students' achievement

The school celebrated the commendable achievements of its students at the Vyaapar Jankar Commerce Competition, held at Delhi Public School. Demonstrating confidence, knowledge and excellent communication skills, Harsirat Kaur of Grade XII-B secured the first position in elocution. Her impressive performance earned her a trophy and a medal. Navni Jain and Ravnoor Kaur of Grade XII-B secured a consolation prize in the “Decode the Code” competition and were honoured with a trophy for their commendable performance. Principal Kanchan Malhotra extended her heartfelt congratulations to the students and appreciated their efforts, stating that participation in such competitions enhances students’ confidence, analytical abilities, communication skills and practical understanding of commerce.
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