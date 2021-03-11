Ryan International School, Chandigarh

Group captain Dr. Vikram Trehan hoisted the National Flag on the Independence Day. Satesh Kumar Goel and Ashok Kumar Chawla were the guests on the occasion. Bhangra performance, self-composed poem, one-act play, kathak performance and speeches were the highlights of the programme. On this occasion the Class X and XII toppers were felicitated too.
