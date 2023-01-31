Ryan International School, Chandigarh

Air Commodore Perminder Singh (Retd.) was the chief guest during the Republic Day celebrations at the school. The programme began with the unfurling of the National Flag, followed by the playing of the National Anthem by the school band. Mime, a play on fundamental rights and dances on patriotic songs were presented. The programme culminated with the singing of the school song, school anthem and distribution of sweets among students.
