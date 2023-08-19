Ryan International School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day. Dalbir Singh Bhinder, DSP, SDPO South, hoisted the national flag. Rajinder Sharma, area councillor, Dr Naresh Panchal and Ravinder Malik (socialite) were honourable guests for the celebration. Highlights of the programme were patriotic songs, Panto mime, cultural dance, kathak performance and speeches. The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks by students in different languages.
