Ryan International School, Chandigarh

The Young Director Workshop was held at the school to give students training in camera handling, lighting, framing and editing by Darshan Vohra, member of Ryan TV. As many as 138 students attended the one-day workshop, during which media kit was also provided to the participants and they were taught the method of using ring light, tripod, stylus pen and other equipment.
