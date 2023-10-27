Ryan International School, Chandigarh

The school qualified for the national finals during the zonal finals of the seventh edition of the National Psychology Quiz programme ‘Psych-ED, 2023’ at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The quiz for school students saw the participation of more than 880 schools. The winning school team, comprising Harkirpa Kaur, Shreya Sharma, Arshpreet Kaur, along with their teacher, Tanvi, said, “We are so excited to go to Delhi. We’d like to thank our psychology teacher the most. We were quite nervous, but she believed in us and helped us prepare. Let’s get Psych-ED!”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...