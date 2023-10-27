Ryan International School, Chandigarh

The school qualified for the national finals during the zonal finals of the seventh edition of the National Psychology Quiz programme ‘Psych-ED, 2023’ at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. The quiz for school students saw the participation of more than 880 schools. The winning school team, comprising Harkirpa Kaur, Shreya Sharma, Arshpreet Kaur, along with their teacher, Tanvi, said, “We are so excited to go to Delhi. We’d like to thank our psychology teacher the most. We were quite nervous, but she believed in us and helped us prepare. Let’s get Psych-ED!”

#Mohali