The school organised its 24th Minithon in the vicinity of the school under Ryan International Sports Club. In sync with the vision “Sports” of Chairman Dr AF Pinto, this event is an annual feature of Ryan Group of Institutions. Around 2,730 students of 19 different schools from the Tricity and Punjab region participated. Anup Gupta, Mayor, Chandigarh; Ram Gopal, DSP, CID, Chandigarh; Rajinder Sharma, BJP president and councillor, Candigarh; Atharava Taide and Jitesh Sharma, Indian National Cricketer; DSP Dalbir Singh Bhinder, Chandigarh Police; Arun Sood, former president, BJP, Chandigarh, were the dignitaries for the flagging off of the races and prize distribution ceremony. The team championship trophy was won by Ryan International School, Chandigarh, whereas the second and third positions were clinched by AKSIPS, Sector 65, Mohali, and Government High School, Sector 54, Chandigarh.
