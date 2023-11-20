Ryan International School, Chandigarh

A Career Fair and Road Show was organised at the school. It aimed to provide students and parents with crucial insights into opportunities for higher education in renowned universities and colleges from the UK, USA, Australia and Northern Ireland. The event created a unique opportunity for parents and students to directly interact with representatives from prestigious institutions. One of the standout features of the fair was the chance for students and parents to engage in one-on-one discussions with university representatives. This direct interaction allowed for personalised guidance and information sharing. The fair facilitated valuable interactions between students and financial institutions, fostering a better understanding of funding options for studying abroad. The event not only showcased the school’s dedication to its students’ futures but also fostered a sense of ambition and aspiration. University of York, Royal Holloway, University of London, University of The West of England Bristol (UWE Bristol), Heriot-Watt University-UK, University of Greenwich, University of Essex, Robert Gordon University, The University of Law, University of Birmingham, Abertay University, University of Hull, Keele University, Global Business School Dubai & Malta, Ulster University and Bond University marked their presence.

#Australia #United States of America USA