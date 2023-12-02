Ryan International School, Chandigarh

With a aim to motivate new generation of teenage entrepreneurs, White Canvas India in association with Ryan International Group of Institutions organised a 4-day activity driven ‘Future Ready and Entrepreneurial Skills Camp’ at the school. The camp covered future-ready skills, entrepreneurship, marketing and social skills through activity driven sessions which will seed growth mindset and entrepreneurial mindset amongst all participants.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Low visibility forces diversion of over 15 Delhi-bound flights
Flight UK954 and Flight UK928 from Mumbai to Delhi diverts t...
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...
How two Class X students abducted, murdered 9-year-old in Andhra
The student's murder and the letter warning of more such kil...