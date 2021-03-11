Ryan International School, Dugri, celebrated World Telecommunication and Information Society Day with enthusiasm. Various activities, such as declamation on the topic ‘Importance of Telecommunication’, ‘How Internet bridged the gap in this pandemic’, etc, were conducted to create awareness regarding the world of telecommunication web.
