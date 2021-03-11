Ryan International School, Dugri

The International Day of Families is observed every year to honour their importance. Families-both traditional and non-traditional-are the foundations of society. Some fun-filled activities, like fancy dress, were held at the school to mark the occasion. Students also shared their adventurous journey with their family members and were overwhelmed with joy.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in money-laundering probe linked to Maharashtra minister Anil Parab, others
Locations in Dapoli, Mumbai and Pune are being searched afte...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
ASI's stand on Qutub Minar comes as a pleasant surprise to many
Qutub Minar was not a place of worship, nor could it be revi...
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres