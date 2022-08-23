Ryan International School, Dugri

The school celebrated Friendship Day by conducting various activities for different classes. Students of the pre-primary section made alluring handmade friendship bands for their friends and exchanged them with each other with a mutual understanding of compassion and kindness. The primary wing participated in an array of activities starting with an oratory task where they spoke about five things which they would like to share with their friends. It was followed by an activity where children solved a Friendship Day search puzzle. Students honed their creative skills by preparing a Friendship Day card for their special friends and wrote an inspiring quote for them as well. The seniors performed a writing activity in which they wrote the names of friends who are connected to different aspects of their life. They also made a Friendship Day cloud listing all the qualities of their best friends. The day ended with students presenting their friends with the craft prepared for them and witnessing the expression of gratitude on each other’s innocent faces.
