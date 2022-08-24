Ryan International School, Dugri

The 76th Independence Day was celebrated at the school and Headmistress Shilpi Gurtu along with the Chief Guest Dr. Manjit Singh Kang ( Former Vice Chancellor, PAU) hoisted the Tricolor which was followed by singing of the national anthem. The school choir presented a medley of patriotic songs. The mesmerizing performance was followed by a dance performance by little performers of classes I and II who expressed their love for their country. Students of classes III-V enthralled the audience with another energetic and vibrant dance performance. A prize distribution took place to acknowledge the hard work of the students.
