A teacher is an eternal guru who has shaped generations since times immemorial. He/she can inspire hope, ignite imagination and instill love for learning. To honour their hard work and determination, the students of Ryan International School, Dugri, celebrated Teacher's Day. They thanked the teaching faculty for the contributions they make to the lives of all Ryanites. A cultural extravaganza was organised by the Ryanites to appreciate the selfless commitment of the teachers for the mission and vision of this school- Excellence in Education and All Round Development.
