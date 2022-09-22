Council members of Ryan International School, Dugri, visited Nishkam Sewa Ashram, an old-age home, to celebrate Founder’s Week. Students distributed utility items, such as grains, biscuits, oils, etc, among inmates and showcased their values and respect towards them. They interacted with the elderly and shared their joy, happiness and experiences. The students were happy that they got chance to make a difference in these people's lives and spread a smile on their face.