Ryan International School, Dugri

The school celebrated the birthday of the CEO of the Ryan group of institutions Ryan Pinto by conducting a special assembly. The assembly commenced by invoking the presence of the Lord with Lord’s Prayer, which was followed by Bible verses and special prayer. Students participated in praise and worship songs, after which thought of the day was shared with them. An inter-house birthday song singing competition was organised wherein a beautiful musical presentation was presented before the assembly by students of different houses. Little students were engaged in crown making activity and the students of Class I and II prepared beautiful birthday cards and gave their heartfelt birthday wishes to the CEO.