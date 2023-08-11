Ryan International School, Dugri

The school celebrated National Handloom Day. Students showcased their creativity through exquisite wool work, vibrant fabric painting, intricate jute work, and mesmerising embroidery. The main highlight of the day was an eye-catching weaving exhibition, which was organised on the school premises. Various handmade items were displayed, like jute bags, sarees, hand fans, pickle pots, embroidered handkerchief, etc.
