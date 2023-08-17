Ryan International School, Dugri

In response to the growing concerns about the spread of eye infections in the region, the school took a proactive step by organising an eye check-up camp and blood-testing camp. The camp was organised by Active Ageing Foundation, an NGO that promotes wellness among people of all age groups. The eye check-up camp which aimed to address eye infection issues and promotes overall eye health, was headed by renowned eye specialist, Dr. Brijinder Singh Rana, from Rana Eye care centre, Ludhiana. A total of 150 parents and students attended this camp.