Ryan International School, Dugri

In response to the growing concerns about the spread of eye infections in the region, the school took a proactive step by organising an eye check-up camp and blood-testing camp. The camp was organised by Active Ageing Foundation, an NGO that promotes wellness among people of all age groups. The eye check-up camp which aimed to address eye infection issues and promotes overall eye health, was headed by renowned eye specialist, Dr. Brijinder Singh Rana, from Rana Eye care centre, Ludhiana. A total of 150 parents and students attended this camp.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC