Ryan International School, Dugri

Little kids of the Montessori Wing at the school celebrated Independence Day. Students of Montessori I-II took centre stage as they showcased their talents through a captivating role play. Their enthusiasm and dedication brought to life the stories of national heroes and the struggles they faced during the freedom movement. The young actors portrayed various characters such as Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Rani Lakshmi Bai and many more reminding us of the sacrifices made by these brave individuals for the sake of the nation. The students of Montessori III showcased their creativity and love for the country through poetic recitations.
