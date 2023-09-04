Ryan International School, Dugri

To celebrate Founder’s Day, a special assembly was conducted by students. The day started with seeking blessings of the Almighty by the students for Chairman Dr AF Pinto, a great visionary, under whose able guidance every child is groomed to be the future leader. The scintillating dance performances made the day more colourful. As a mark of recognition, the academic achievers were felicitated for their outstanding contributions to the school. Students showcased their talent and creativity through various cultural programmes and competitions.