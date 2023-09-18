Ryan International School, Dugri

The Ryan Group of Institutions, through its media initiative ICEPLEX, carries out various media courses for students as part of the curriculum as well as through separate short-term training courses. Students of the school attended one such short-term media training course, Young Directors, conducted by the Ryan TV team. The workshop covered the basics of essential skills of film-making, like story conceptualisation and story-boarding, lighting, camera operations, framing and basic animation. The students went back with certificates as well as ‘MediaKits’, which included a Gorilla pod, pop-up phone holder, stylus abd ring light. The students were also guided about the importance of lighting in the use of camera shots, angles and framing.