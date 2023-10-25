Celebrating Wildlife Week at Ryan International School, Dugri! ?? The day was filled with colours, creativity, and conservation as we hosted exciting competitions like mask making activity, handprint painting, making of cotton penguins, poster making etc. A harmonious blend of art and wildlife, highlighting the beauty of nature. ?? Ryanites enthusiastically participated in all the activities. Students showcased their artistic skills and made beautiful collages on the theme wildlife conservation. Through their collective efforts, they aimed to create a safer environment for both wildlife and future generations, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between humans and the animal kingdom.