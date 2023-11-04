Ryan International School, Dugri

Tiny tots of the school celebrated Brown Colour Day. Children came dressed in brown colour clothes and also carried brown colour objects. They enjoyed colouring the objects brown in colour. This activity helped the kids to develop and enhance their cognitive, creative and fine motor skills. It was a day of learning and fun for the tiny tots.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video: Pakistan air force base attacked; 3 militants killed
3 aircraft, fuelling tanker damaged in attack on air force b...
128 die in midnight earthquake in Nepal
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
Delhi records ‘severe’ air quality
Minimum temperature settles at 16.6 degrees Celsius
Ankle injury rules Hardik Pandya out of World Cup; Prasidh Krishna to replace him
Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bow...