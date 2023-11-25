Ryan International School, Dugri

Students of kindergarten to Class X collectively contributed to the noble cause of distributing items of daily needs to the elderly. Members of the Student Council along with their teachers visited Shri Vivekanand Ashram, an old-age home, wherein they filled the air with melodies, spreading the joy of life among those who may have been left behind in the old-age home by their families. Sharing not just sweets and songs, they also extended love and warmth to them.
