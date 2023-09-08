Ryan International School Dugri, Ludhiana

The school organised the Sahodaya LSSC (Central zone) Poem Recitation Competition, featuring participation from 18 schools. The students, ranging from Class I to V, were divided into three groups, wherein in the category A, Darshanite Tanvi Mahajan received the consolation prize, while in the category B, Jasleen Kaur secured the first runner-up trophy and in the category C, Apeksha Kumari earned the second runner-up trophy. Darshan Academy, Ludhiana, was awarded the Overall Winner Trophy. The school’s Principal Rajeep Kaur Aulakh, extended her congratulations and blessings for a bright future to all the students.