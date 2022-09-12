To enhance confidence and recitation skills, an inter-class English recitation competition was held in Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana, where the students of Classes IV-V participated. These students used a variety of props to make their poems on Friendship more impressive. The students enjoyed the competition a lot. Leeksha and Jasnoor Kaur of Class IV and Kulshaan Singh of Class V bagged first position whereas Hermoine of Class IV and Eshveen Kaur of Class V got the second position.