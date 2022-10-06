Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana

Ryan International School, Jamalpur, took an initiative to spread an awareness among people about being fit and active. The students organised a 'Flash mob' at Sector 32, park early morning by performing aerobics and bhangra. The students jived to foot-tapping numbers while spreading the message of importance of regular exercise to stay healthy
