Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana

An inter-school Sahodaya Competition was conducted at the school wherein participants from Class I-V from Sahodaya central schools showed their recitation skills with eye-catching props. Having themes of friendship, love, nature, peace and values in their minds the students expressed their feelings in a poetic manner. The three top awards were bagged by Hibah ( Class 1) of Greenland Convent Sec-32., Alice (Class IV) of Greenland Convent, Jalandhar Byepass; and Harleen (Class V) of Greenland School, Subhash Nagar. The overall trophy was won by Guru Nanak International Public School, Ludhiana. The winners were felicitated by the Principal of the school and the judges.