Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana

The school bagged the overall trophy in the Inter-School Central Zone Badminton Tournament (Girls/Boys) held at Greenland Convent School. Ryanites participated in five categories and bagged first positions in U-19 girls, U-17 girls and U-17 boys' categories. They bagged the third position in U-14 boys and U-19 boys' categories. Principal Manasi Thapar congratulated Ryanites and we cater to the holistic development of our students.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
World's first intranasal covid vacine to be available in India as booster dose from today
Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had approved the...
States to undertake mock drill to ensure operational readiness of covid-dedicated facilities
An advisory in this regard will be issued by Union Health Mi...
China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern
WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...
AAP announces Shelly Oberoi as Delhi mayoral candidate
The post of the mayor is reserved for a woman candidate for ...