Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana

The school bagged the overall trophy in the Inter-School Central Zone Badminton Tournament (Girls/Boys) held at Greenland Convent School. Ryanites participated in five categories and bagged first positions in U-19 girls, U-17 girls and U-17 boys' categories. They bagged the third position in U-14 boys and U-19 boys' categories. Principal Manasi Thapar congratulated Ryanites and we cater to the holistic development of our students.