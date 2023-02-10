Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana

The school organised their annual athletic meet. Ryanites displayed sportsmanship, strength and stamina. Captains and vice-house captains led the march past by all four houses.
The guest of honor, ACP Gurpreet Singh, appreciated the impressive march past by Ryanites. Principal Manasi Thapar, along with the guest, released balloons and formally declared the meet open. Students of Class III gave an aerobics performance. Students of Classes III to VIII participated in relay races of 100 metre, 200 metre, long jump, hurdle race, spoon and lemon and relay race. A dance performance was given by students of Class VI-VII.
Winners were given medals and certificates by Inderpreet Kaur, Playway Head of Sunrise, and Madan Mohan, Playway Head, Adhaarshila.
Principal Manasi Thapar said, "The participation of students in games and sports gives them a chance to work on their physical and mental abilities, which in turn makes them strong individuals. At Ryan, sports are an integral part of our education."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...