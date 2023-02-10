Ryan International School, Jamalpur, Ludhiana

The school organised their annual athletic meet. Ryanites displayed sportsmanship, strength and stamina. Captains and vice-house captains led the march past by all four houses.

The guest of honor, ACP Gurpreet Singh, appreciated the impressive march past by Ryanites. Principal Manasi Thapar, along with the guest, released balloons and formally declared the meet open. Students of Class III gave an aerobics performance. Students of Classes III to VIII participated in relay races of 100 metre, 200 metre, long jump, hurdle race, spoon and lemon and relay race. A dance performance was given by students of Class VI-VII.

Winners were given medals and certificates by Inderpreet Kaur, Playway Head of Sunrise, and Madan Mohan, Playway Head, Adhaarshila.

Principal Manasi Thapar said, "The participation of students in games and sports gives them a chance to work on their physical and mental abilities, which in turn makes them strong individuals. At Ryan, sports are an integral part of our education."