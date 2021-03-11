An interactive session was held at Ryan International School, Ludhiana, for the students of Class XII. The session was conducted by Arunita Dutta, HOD, Dietetics, Fortis Hospital. She gave important tips at Ryan, Ludhiana. She shared valuable points on healthy eating habits, dietary requirements, uses of various nutrients in body, etc. Students asked many questions to her pertaining to their eating habits. It was a useful session for the students. It not only enhanced their knowledge, but also gave them an insight into their lifestyle and eating habits.
