Ryan International School, Ludhiana

‘Summer week’ was celebrated for the children of Montessori, which included a plethora of activities to beat the summer heat. Various objects related to the season were displayed. A fancy dress competition and an ice-cream party were also held. Students had a fun time during the celebrations.
