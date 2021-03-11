Ryan International School, Ludhiana

The Tricolour was hoisted by the Principal and the parents of the topper students on the Independence Day. It was followed by playing of the national anthem. A special assembly was organised and a special prayer for the nation and its citizens was sung, which was followed by a colourful extravaganza of dance, music and drama. Students enacted a touching musical skit depicting the life of a soldier and a talk show highlighting the problems of a developing nation. A mash-up of patriotic songs filled the atmosphere with patriotism. Bhangra and classical dance performances were appreciated by all. School toppers of Class X and XII (2021-22) and their parents were invited to the school and the toppers were felicitated. Principal Gurpal Anand urged the students to understand the true meaning of ‘being free’.