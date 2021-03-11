Ryan International School, Ludhiana

The Tricolour was hoisted by the Principal and the parents of the topper students on the Independence Day. It was followed by playing of the national anthem. A special assembly was organised and a special prayer for the nation and its citizens was sung, which was followed by a colourful extravaganza of dance, music and drama. Students enacted a touching musical skit depicting the life of a soldier and a talk show highlighting the problems of a developing nation. A mash-up of patriotic songs filled the atmosphere with patriotism. Bhangra and classical dance performances were appreciated by all. School toppers of Class X and XII (2021-22) and their parents were invited to the school and the toppers were felicitated. Principal Gurpal Anand urged the students to understand the true meaning of ‘being free’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...