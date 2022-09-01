Founders Day was celebrated at Ryan International School, Ludhiana. To mark the birthday of their chairman Dr AF Pinto, Ryanites organised a special assembly. Students presented a meaningful skit on 'freedom of thought'. They also enacted the importance of 12 vision points given by the chairman. Ryanites presented a singing and musical presentation and recited special poems to convey their best wishes. Ryan council members also participated in a plantation drive. English debate was also organised for Classes IX to XII. Winners were felicitated by the guest of honour. Sweets were distributed among the students.
