Ryan International School, Ludhiana

School students celebrated Teacher’s Day by organising a special assembly. They sought blessings of the Almighty for their mentor Chairman, Managing Director, Principal and all teachers. The Chairman's message on Teacher's Day was read in the assembly. Students gave Rock band and bhangra performances and enacted a play, which were highly appreciated by teachers. They organised various fun games which made the atmosphere jovial. Students participated in activities like card-making, bouquet-making and message-writing. Principal Manasi Thapar advised the students to respect their teachers and be sincere in their studies.