Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Ryanites celebrated Hindi Divas on September 14. Students participated in plethora of activities. Ryanites of Class VIII participated in poetry recitation competition. Students of Class VI and VII, participated in couplet-singing competition. The judges Neelu Thakur and Rama Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and gave them valuable suggestions to enhance their creative writing skills in Hindi. Students of Class IV and V participated in Hindi handwriting competition. Students of Class lll made beautiful pictures from 'Swara'and 'Vyanjan' . They also spoke about their name’s meaning and expressed their love for Hindi language. At level l and ll, students learnt giving self-introduction in Hindi. For Montessori students an Ad Mad show and story-weaving competition was organised.