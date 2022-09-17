Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Ryanites celebrated Hindi Divas on September 14. Students participated in plethora of activities. Ryanites of Class VIII participated in poetry recitation competition. Students of Class VI and VII, participated in couplet-singing competition. The judges Neelu Thakur and Rama Sharma appreciated the efforts of the students and gave them valuable suggestions to enhance their creative writing skills in Hindi. Students of Class IV and V participated in Hindi handwriting competition. Students of Class lll made beautiful pictures from 'Swara'and 'Vyanjan' . They also spoke about their name’s meaning and expressed their love for Hindi language. At level l and ll, students learnt giving self-introduction in Hindi. For Montessori students an Ad Mad show and story-weaving competition was organised.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
8 cheetahs make transcontinental flight to new home in India; PM Modi releases them in MP's Kuno national park on his birthday
After the modified Boeing 747 lands at the Gwalior airbase a...
PM Modi calls arrival of cheetahs in India a historic moment; Congress calls it a 'tamasha'
The PM was speaking after releasing three cheetahs in MP’s K...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication
MoRTH says providing such services in a contactless and face...