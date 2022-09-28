Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Montessori students at Ryan Ludhiana celebrated Peace Day. During formative years, students learn ethics, values and holistic development, so that they grow up to become good citizens. Teachers explained the students about the values of non-violence, peace and harmony. They were involved in several fun-filled activities. They were shown musical videos, highlighting the importance of peace and universal brotherhood.Students enjoyed these activities thoroughly with their peers.
