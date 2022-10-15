Ryan International School, Ludhiana

Air Force Day was celebrated in the Montessori wing of the school. The students were informed about the importance of IAF and its history. They were told that the Indian Air Force was established on October 8, 1932, and it made its first flight on April 1, 1933. Students were involved in creative activities. They filled colours in the pictures of airplanes.
