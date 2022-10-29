Ryan International School, Ludhiana

To celebrate the festive spirit of Diwali, Ryanites participated in plethora of activities. An lnter-House rangoli-making competition was organised at the school. As many as 95 students from classes IX and X participated in this competition. Students showcase their artistic talent and made eye-catching colourful rangoli. They also gave a message of green and eco-friendly Diwali. The winners were felicitated.
