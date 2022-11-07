Ryan International School, Ludhiana

An interactive and counselling session was held in the school on November 3. The resource person was Sumit Wason, career coach, educationist and senior manager in UPES, Dehradun. His career guidance included discussions on various careers ranging from engineering to fashion designing from business management to aviation, etc. The students were enthralled after coming to know that there are innumerable options for career no matter what their choice of stream has been. At the end of the session, the students put forth their queries which were immediately addressed by Sumit. The Headmistress of the school motivated the students to attend more of such interactive sessions where they can have a clear idea of which career to be followed according to their aptitude and skills.